Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 433rd Airlift Wing help each other in donning mission-oriented protective posture gear March 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Almost 50 Airmen participated in the wing’s first chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives exercise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 14:06
|Photo ID:
|6551569
|VIRIN:
|210306-F-FS041-1172
|Resolution:
|3674x2624
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 433rd AW trains for readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT