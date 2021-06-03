Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    433rd AW trains for readiness [Image 4 of 5]

    433rd AW trains for readiness

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 433rd Airlift Wing work together to cover cargo March 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Almost 50 Airmen from five different units in the wing trained, operated and gained experience in readiness together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 433rd AW trains for readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    433rd AW trains in readiness

