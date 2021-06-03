433rd AW trains for readiness

Senior Airman Cheyenne Hill, 68th Airlift Squadron resource management specialist, speaks into a radio during a simulated post attack reconnaissance sweep March 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Airmen from five different units in the 433rd Airlift Wing participated in the wing-wide exercise to prepare for readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)
