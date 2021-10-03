Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown speaks at Command Chief Training [Image 6 of 9]

    CSAF Brown speaks at Command Chief Training

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. addresses students during the Command Chief Master Sergeant Training Course at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 10, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 09:47
    Photo ID: 6551140
    VIRIN: 210310-F-LE393-0126
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Brown speaks at Command Chief Training [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    LE393
    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSAF22FET

