Command Chief Training Group Photo

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center front, poses for a group photo with newly selected command chief master sergeants during a training seminar at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 10, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|03.10.2021
|03.11.2021 09:46
|6551135
|210310-F-LE393-0008
|3000x2400
|3.59 MB
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|3
|0
