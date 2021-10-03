CSAF Brown speaks at Command Chief Training

Students listen to a question for Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. during the Command Chief Master Sergeant Training Course at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 10, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
