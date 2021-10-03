Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass takes a selfie with Airmen from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron after they assisted with a group photo for the Command Chief Master Sergeant Training Course at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 10, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 09:46 Photo ID: 6551136 VIRIN: 210310-F-LE393-0022 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.32 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Brown speaks at Command Chief Training [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.