18th AF command chief experiences BWI COVID-19 testing site

Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley (right), 18th Air Force command chief, and Col. Shannon Anderson, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander, discuss the Patriot Express COVID-19 testing facility procedures at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Maryland, March 9, 2021. The Patriot Express COVID-19 testing facility team ensures the health and safety of service members and their families by providing on-site, rapid COVID-19 testing for individuals traveling to overseas duty locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

