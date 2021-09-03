Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th AF command chief experiences BWI COVID-19 testing site [Image 1 of 5]

    18th AF command chief experiences BWI COVID-19 testing site

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Shannon Anderson (left), 436th Airlift Wing vice commander, speaks with Capt. Samuel Chavez, Patriot Express COVID-19 testing site officer in charge, at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Maryland, March 9, 2021. The testing facility team ensures the health and safety of service members and their families by providing on-site, rapid COVID-19 testing for individuals traveling to overseas duty locations. Patriot Express flights are operated by commercial airlines contracted by the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 08:17
    Photo ID: 6551019
    VIRIN: 210309-F-IF976-1030
    Resolution: 3673x3353
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    This work, 18th AF command chief experiences BWI COVID-19 testing site [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Patriot Express
    18th Air Force
    USTRANSCOM
    COVID-19
    Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

