Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, speaks with Airmen assigned to the Patriot Express COVID-19 testing site at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Maryland, March 9, 2021. The team ensures the health and safety of service members and their families by providing on-site, rapid COVID-19 testing for individuals traveling to overseas duty locations. Patriot Express flights are operated by commercial airlines contracted by the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 08:17 Photo ID: 6551020 VIRIN: 210309-F-IF976-1172 Resolution: 5370x3678 Size: 2.36 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th AF command chief experiences BWI COVID-19 testing site [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.