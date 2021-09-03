Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, and various leaders discuss the Patriot Express COVID-19 testing site at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Maryland, March 9, 2021. The Patriot Express COVID-19 testing facility team ensures the health and safety of service members and their families by providing on-site, rapid COVID-19 testing for individuals traveling to overseas duty locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 08:17
|Photo ID:
|6551022
|VIRIN:
|210309-F-IF976-1218
|Resolution:
|5156x3097
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th AF command chief experiences BWI COVID-19 testing site [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS
