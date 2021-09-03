18th AF command chief experiences BWI COVID-19 testing site

Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley (right), 18th Air Force command chief, discusses check-in processes with Master Sgts. Daniel Borowski, 305th Aerial Port Squadron Detachment 1 chief, and Gilberto Soto, 305th APS Detachment 1 superintendent, at the Patriot Express COVID-19 testing site at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Maryland, March 9, 2021. Patriot Express flights are operated by commercial airlines contracted by the Department of Defense. The Patriot Express COVID-19 testing facility team ensures the health and safety of service members and their families by providing on-site, rapid COVID-19 testing for individuals traveling to overseas duty locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

