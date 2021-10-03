Admiral Tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Rear Adm. Robert Katz (Center Left), the commanding officer of Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 2, and Lt. Cmdr. Robert Leftwich (Center Right), the commander of Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 2’s Bravo Company, discuss mission capabilities during Amphibious Bulk Liquid Transfer System (ABLTS) training at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on March 10, 2021. The training was conducted in preparation of future Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryin J. Venegas/Released)

