Skipper's Notes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Capt. Jeffrey D. Lengkeek, the commanding officer of Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 2, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandon Hill, the commander of the 11th Transportation Battalion, discuss mission capabilities during Amphibious Bulk Liquid Transfer System (ABLTS) training conducted by ACB 2 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on March 10, 2021. The training was conducted in preparation of future Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryin J. Venegas/Released)

