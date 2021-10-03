Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Connecting to BIU [Image 5 of 7]

    Connecting to BIU

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryin Venegas 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion TWO

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 2, and Beachmaster Unit (BMU) 2, connect a hose to the Beach Interface Unit during Amphibious Bulk Liquid Transfer System (ABLTS) training at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on March 10, 2021. The training was conducted in preparation of future Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryin J. Venegas/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 21:16
    Photo ID: 6550802
    VIRIN: 210310-N-RX807-1041
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.47 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecting to BIU [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Bryin Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ABLTS Training
    Training Observation
    Senior Enlisted Leaders
    Skipper's Notes
    Connecting to BIU
    Admiral's Inquiry
    Admiral Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Little Creek
    Navy
    Amphibious
    TRAINING

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT