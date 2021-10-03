Senior Enlisted Leaders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Command Master Chief Matthew Turner, the senior enlisted leader of Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 2, and Command Sergeant Major Cassandra Price, the senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army’s 11th Transportation Battalion, observe Amphibious Bulk Liquid Transfer System (ABLTS) training conducted by ACB 2 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on March 10, 2021. The training was conducted in preparation of future Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryin J. Venegas/Released)

