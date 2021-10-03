Training Observation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Senior Navy and Army leaders observe Amphibious Bulk Liquid Transfer System (ABLTS) training conducted by Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 2 and Beachmaster Unit (BMU) 2 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on March 10, 2021. The training between ACB 2 and BMU 2 prepares for future Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryin J. Venegas/Released)

