VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Senior Navy and Army leaders observe Amphibious Bulk Liquid Transfer System (ABLTS) training conducted by Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 2 and Beachmaster Unit (BMU) 2 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on March 10, 2021. The training between ACB 2 and BMU 2 prepares for future Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryin J. Venegas/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6550799
|VIRIN:
|210310-N-RX807-1025
|Resolution:
|8096x4554
|Size:
|17.18 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training Observation [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Bryin Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
