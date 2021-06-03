Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Mitch Johnson Assumes Command of 119th Wing [Image 4 of 4]

    Col. Mitch Johnson Assumes Command of 119th Wing

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, right, presents the 119th Wing colors, to Col. Mitch Johnson officially recognizing him as the incoming commander of the North Dakota National Guard’s 119th Wing at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 6, 2021. Johnson assumed command from Col. Darrin Anderson, far left, who has served as the 119th Wing commander since Aug. 4, 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 17:03
    Photo ID: 6550601
    VIRIN: 210306-Z-WA217-1887
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Mitch Johnson Assumes Command of 119th Wing [Image 4 of 4], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Mitch Johnson Assumes Command of 119th Wing
    Col. Mitch Johnson Assumes Command of 119th Wing
    Col. Darrin Anderson is Awarded the Federal Legion of Merit
    Col. Mitch Johnson Assumes Command of 119th Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command
    ANG
    National Guard
    Burgum
    InThisTogetherND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT