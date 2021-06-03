Col. Mitch Johnson Assumes Command of 119th Wing

Col. Mitch Johnson addresses the 119th Wing unit members standing in formation for the first time as their commander during a change of command ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 6, 2021. Johnson is replacing out-going 119th Wing commander Col. Darrin Anderson, second from left, who has been the 119th Wing commander since February 4, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)

