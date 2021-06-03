Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, right, presents the Federal Legion of Merit certificate to Col. Darrin Anderson during a change of command ceremony introducing Col. Mitch Johnson as the new 119th Wing commander, with Anderson being the out-going commander at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 17:03
|Photo ID:
|6550596
|VIRIN:
|210306-Z-DT469-1004
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Darrin Anderson is Awarded the Federal Legion of Merit [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Nathanael Baardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
