    Col. Darrin Anderson is Awarded the Federal Legion of Merit [Image 3 of 4]

    Col. Darrin Anderson is Awarded the Federal Legion of Merit

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, right, presents the Federal Legion of Merit certificate to Col. Darrin Anderson during a change of command ceremony introducing Col. Mitch Johnson as the new 119th Wing commander, with Anderson being the out-going commander at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)

    TAGS

    ANG
    National Guard
    Keeble
    Burgum
    InThisTogetherND

