Col. Mitch Johnson Assumes Command of 119th Wing

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, right, presents the 119th Wing colors, to Col. Mitch Johnson officially recognizing him as the incoming commander of the North Dakota National Guard’s 119th Wing at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 6, 2021. Johnson assumed command from Col. Darrin Anderson, far left, who has served as the 119th Wing commander since Aug. 4, 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)

