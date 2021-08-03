Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter RAS with USNS Laramie [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Porter RAS with USNS Laramie

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210308-N-BM428-0164 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter breaksaway from the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) after a refueling at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, March 8, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 12:34
    Photo ID: 6550175
    VIRIN: 210308-N-BM428-0164
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 832.23 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

