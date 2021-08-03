USS Porter RAS with USNS Laramie

210308-N-BM428-0140 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) reseat the refueling probe from the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) during a refueling at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, March 8, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

