USS Porter RAS with USNS Laramie

210308-N-BM428-0114 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2021) The refueling probe from the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) is heaved into the forward refueling station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a refueling at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, March 8, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

