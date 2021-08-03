210308-N-BM428-0131 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) receives fuel from the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) during a refueling at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, March 8, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 12:34
|Photo ID:
|6550165
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-BM428-0131
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|984.62 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Porter RAS with USNS Laramie [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
