210308-N-BM428-0135 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sean Boren, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dorsey Cadette, right, participate in a refueling at sea between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) and the Henry J. Kaiser underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) in the Atlantic Ocean, March 8, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 12:34
|Photo ID:
|6550166
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-BM428-0135
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|911.83 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Porter RAS with USNS Laramie [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
