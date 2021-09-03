KFOR military working dog handlers train with MAT Kosovo

Sonny, a canine assigned to Mine Action Training Kosovo, finds an explosive during a canine cross-training event with MAT Kosovo and Kosovo Force military working dogs in Peja/Peć, Kosovo, on March 9, 2021. Sonny’s sensitive nose makes him an excellent choice to aid MAT Kosovo in finding many different kinds of explosive ordnance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

