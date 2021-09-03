KFOR military working dog handlers train with MAT Kosovo

Atdhe Kuqi, a dog handler with Mine Action Training Kosovo, directs his dog, Sonny, to search for an explosive during a canine cross-training event with MAT Kosovo and Kosovo Force military working dogs in Peja/Peć, Kosovo, on March 9, 2021. MAT Kosovo is a civilian organization dedicated to instructing and coordinating demining operations around the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

