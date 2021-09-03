1st Lt. Taylor Firn, officer in charge of the explosive ordnance disposal team assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, places an explosive during a canine cross-training event with Mine Action Training Kosovo and KFOR 28 military working dogs at the MAT Kosovo training center in Peja/Peć, Kosovo, on March 9, 2021. Firn, of the 702d Ordnance Company, used different types of explosives to test the canines on how well they could sniff out and identify each as a threat. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 09:53 Photo ID: 6549986 VIRIN: 210309-Z-TN401-1379 Resolution: 5397x3831 Size: 1.88 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR military working dog handlers train with MAT Kosovo [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.