Atdhe Kuqi, a dog handler with Mine Action Training Kosovo, directs his dog, Sonny, to search for an explosive during a canine cross-training event with MAT Kosovo and Kosovo Force military working dogs in Peja/Peć, Kosovo, on March 9, 2021. MAT Kosovo is a civilian organization dedicated to instructing and coordinating demining operations around the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
This work, KFOR military working dog handlers train with MAT Kosovo [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
