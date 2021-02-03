Sgt. 1st Class Mario Allen, 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, is placing a nasopharyngeal airway to secure the simulated casualty’s ability to breath during the Table VII validation during the Emergency Medical Technician training conducted by the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Education Division at Fort Polk, La. on March 1.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 15:41 Photo ID: 6549227 VIRIN: 210224-A-GR633-1008 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.14 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training [Image 8 of 8], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.