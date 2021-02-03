BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training

Sgt. 1st Class Sidney, Pleasant Hill, Calif. Recruiting Station, is placing an needle chest decompression into the chest of a simulated casualty in or to relieve a tension pneumothorax (collapsed lung) during the Table VII validation during the Emergency Medical Technician training conducted by the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Education Division at Fort Polk, La. on March 1.

