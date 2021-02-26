Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training [Image 4 of 8]

    BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Spc. Cruz Espinoza, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, is attempting to place a surgical tracheostomy on a K9 training aid during the Emergency Medical Technician training conducted by the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Education Division at Fort Polk, La. on Feb. 26.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6549224
    VIRIN: 210224-A-GR633-1006
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training [Image 8 of 8], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training
    BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training
    BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training
    BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training
    BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training
    BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training
    BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training
    BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EMT
    Fort Polk
    Medics
    Training
    Army Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT