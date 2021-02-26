Spc. Cruz Espinoza, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, is attempting to place a surgical tracheostomy on a K9 training aid during the Emergency Medical Technician training conducted by the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Education Division at Fort Polk, La. on Feb. 26.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6549224
|VIRIN:
|210224-A-GR633-1006
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS
BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training
