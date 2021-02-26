Spc. Ashleigh Cardwell from the Fort Polk Veterinary Treatment Facility shows Spc. Cruz Espinoza, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team the intercostal spacing between the ribs on a K9 training aid. This allows for the decompress air when there is a possible tension pneumothorax (collapsed lung) during the Emergency Medical Technician training conducted by the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Education Division at Fort Polk, La. on Feb. 26.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 15:40
|Photo ID:
|6549222
|VIRIN:
|210224-A-GR633-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training [Image 8 of 8], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training
