BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training

Spc. Ashleigh Cardwell from the Fort Polk Veterinary Treatment Facility shows Spc. Cruz Espinoza, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team the intercostal spacing between the ribs on a K9 training aid. This allows for the decompress air when there is a possible tension pneumothorax (collapsed lung) during the Emergency Medical Technician training conducted by the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Education Division at Fort Polk, La. on Feb. 26.

