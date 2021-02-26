BJACH conducts combat medic qualification training

Spc. Joseph Carrasco, 50th Military Working Dog Detachment, 519th Military Police Battalion and Staff Sgt. Kelli Tittle from the Fort Polk Veterinary Treatment Facility explain how to check the pulse on Chantal, a military working dog, to Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Gillen, 317th Engineer Battalion during the Emergency Medical Technician training conducted by the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Education Division at Fort Polk Feb. 26.

Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US