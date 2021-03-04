Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat arms Training [Image 9 of 10]

    Combat arms Training

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    04.03.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Curtis Croft, left, 374th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, left, checks M240 light machine gun bullets before providing it to students at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 4, 2021. Yokota's combat arms training and maintenance instructors hosted an M240B and M249 machine guns qualification training for the Yokota defenders and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

