Airman 1st Class Kenneth Hardimon, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, prepares ammunition for M240 light machine gun bullets at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 4, 2021. Yokota's combat arms training and maintenance instructors hosted an M240 and M249B machine guns qualification training for the Yokota defenders and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 01:38 Photo ID: 6548126 VIRIN: 210304-F-PM645-0186 Resolution: 3600x2100 Size: 5.61 MB Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat arms Training [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.