Airman 1st Class Octavia Foxworth, left, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, concentrates before conducting live-fire with her M249B machine gun at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 4, 2021. Yokota's combat arms training and maintenance instructors hosted an M240B and M249 machine guns qualification training for the Yokota defenders and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

