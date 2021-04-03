Tech. Sgt. Alexandria Brye, right, 374th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance non-commissioned officer in charge, assists Airman 1st Class Destine Williams, 374th SFS patrolman, during an M240 and M249 machine guns qualification at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 4, 2021. Yokota's combat arms training and maintenance instructors hosted an M240 and M249B machine guns qualification training for the Yokota defenders and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 01:38 Photo ID: 6548129 VIRIN: 210304-F-PM645-0514 Resolution: 6720x3780 Size: 17.38 MB Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat arms Training [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.