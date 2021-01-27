U.S. Army Pfc. Arnando Smith assigned to U.S Army Garrison Benelux (Chièvres), circles and counts the bullets holes of his M4 carbine shooting during the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 03:19 Photo ID: 6546373 VIRIN: 210127-A-RX599-1048 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 7.45 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition [Image 38 of 38], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.