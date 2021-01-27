Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition [Image 37 of 38]

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Arcia assigned to U.S Army Garrison Benelux, circles and counts the bullets holes of his M4 carbine shooting during the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 03:19
    Photo ID: 6546372
    VIRIN: 210127-A-RX599-1049
    Resolution: 4067x6100
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition [Image 38 of 38], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    USAG Benelux/Brussels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT