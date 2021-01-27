U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Sanabria assigned to U.S Army Garrison Benelux (Brunssum), looks at his target's results after the M4 carbine shooting during the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 03:18
|Photo ID:
|6546361
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-RX599-1006
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|9.96 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition [Image 38 of 38], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT