U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Sanabria assigned to U.S Army Garrison Benelux (Brunssum), reassembles a M4 carbine and a M17 pistol during the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 03:18
|Photo ID:
|6546362
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-RX599-1003
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|10.99 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition [Image 38 of 38], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
