U.S. Army Pfc. Arnando Smith assigned to U.S Army Garrison Benelux (Chièvres), engages a target in M4 carbine prone supported position during the Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 03:18 Photo ID: 6546367 VIRIN: 210127-A-RX599-1038 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 5.56 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition [Image 38 of 38], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.