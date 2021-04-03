Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon [Image 4 of 5]

    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - 1st Sgt. Tito Vazquez, the first sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, United States Army Garrison Humphreys, left, hands his formation over to Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the senior enlisted advisor for USAG-Humphreys, for a command inspection, March 4. Lemon inspected each individual U.S. Army Soldier and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier, their uniforms and barracks rooms, while also taking the opportunity to connect with them personally, demonstrating the agile and comprehensive central to Humphreys identity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 02:10
    Photo ID: 6546311
    VIRIN: 210304-A-QF685-037
    Resolution: 7776x5184
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon
    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon
    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon
    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon
    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Soldier
    Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    KATUSA
    Benjamin Lemon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT