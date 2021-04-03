CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - 1st Sgt. Tito Vazquez, the first sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, United States Army Garrison Humphreys, left, hands his formation over to Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the senior enlisted advisor for USAG-Humphreys, for a command inspection, March 4. Lemon inspected each individual U.S. Army Soldier and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier, their uniforms and barracks rooms, while also taking the opportunity to connect with them personally, demonstrating the agile and comprehensive central to Humphreys identity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 02:10 Photo ID: 6546311 VIRIN: 210304-A-QF685-037 Resolution: 7776x5184 Size: 7.88 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.