CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Pfc. Emmy Jeudy, center, a religious affairs specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, United States Army Garrison Humphreys, stands at attention while she is inspected by 1st Sgt. Tito Vazquez, right, the first sergeant for HHC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, left, the senior enlisted advisor for USAG-Humphreys, during a command inspection, March 4. Lemon inspected each Soldier in the formation while also taking the time to connect with them one on one, providing unique opportunities for Soldiers to gain insight into and connect with the USAG-Humphreys leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 02:10 Photo ID: 6546310 VIRIN: 210304-A-QF685-774 Resolution: 6936x4624 Size: 6.49 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.