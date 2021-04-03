CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, United States Army Garrison Humphreys, line up with United States Army Soldiers during a command inspection conducted by USAG-Humphreys' senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, March 4. KATUSA Soldiers are integrated into American military units, providing key cultural and language ambassadorial roles and providing their own skills and professionalism to best support the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 02:10 Photo ID: 6546309 VIRIN: 210304-A-QF685-236 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.16 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.