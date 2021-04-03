Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon [Image 2 of 5]

    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, United States Army Garrison Humphreys, line up with United States Army Soldiers during a command inspection conducted by USAG-Humphreys' senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, March 4. KATUSA Soldiers are integrated into American military units, providing key cultural and language ambassadorial roles and providing their own skills and professionalism to best support the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Soldier
    Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    KATUSA
    Benjamin Lemon

