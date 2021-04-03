USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, right, the senior enlisted advisor for United States Army Garrison Humphreys, inspects Spc. Joi Warren, center-left, a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG-Humphreys, during a command inspection, March 4. Lemons inspected Soldiers from across HHC, as well as other elements of the garrison, and used the opportunity to connect with U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers, share some of his own experiences in the Army, and demonstrate the importance of committed leadership at Humphreys. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

