USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, left, the senior enlisted advisor for United States Army Garrison Humphreys, speaks with a Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG-Humphreys, during a command inspection, March 4. The KATUSA Soldiers fulfill vital roles for USAG-Humphreys, adding their expertise, language proficiencies, cultural knowledge and professionalism to best support the Humphreys mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

