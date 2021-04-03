Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon [Image 1 of 5]

    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, left, the senior enlisted advisor for United States Army Garrison Humphreys, speaks with a Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG-Humphreys, during a command inspection, March 4. The KATUSA Soldiers fulfill vital roles for USAG-Humphreys, adding their expertise, language proficiencies, cultural knowledge and professionalism to best support the Humphreys mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 02:10
    Photo ID: 6546308
    VIRIN: 210304-A-QF685-970
    Resolution: 5684x3789
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon
    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon
    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon
    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon
    USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Soldier
    Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    KATUSA
    Benjamin Lemon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT