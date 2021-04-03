USAG Humphreys Command Inspection with CSM Lemon

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, left, the senior enlisted advisor for United States Army Garrison Humphreys, speaks with a Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG-Humphreys, during a command inspection, March 4. The KATUSA Soldiers fulfill vital roles for USAG-Humphreys, adding their expertise, language proficiencies, cultural knowledge and professionalism to best support the Humphreys mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 02:10
|Photo ID:
|6546308
|VIRIN:
|210304-A-QF685-970
|Resolution:
|5684x3789
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
