    Nimitz Return To Homeport [Image 22 of 26]

    Nimitz Return To Homeport

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210307-N-NH257-1020 BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 7, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Leger uses a binocular as shipping officer on the bridge of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Wash., after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, and Octave Quartz. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt)

